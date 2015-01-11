Turkey Sausage Gravy

Rating: Unrated

Sausage gravy was always one of my favorite meals for breakfast, delicious but so fattening! Now that I am cooking for my family, I'm trying healthier versions of my favorite recipes. Enjoy!

By dan small

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium-low heat; stir in onion. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add sausage, pepper, salt, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes. Cook and stir until sausage is browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in flour until well blended and cook for about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium and slowly add milk, stirring as you go. Cook and stir until gravy thickens and is heated through, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 51.9mg; sodium 484.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
fabeveryday
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2021
Perfect for biscuits and gravy. Delicious and easy recipe and would definitely make this again. Read More
monte
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2021
I have a pork allergy. This alternative allows me to enjoy the wonderfulness of biscuits and gravy. I followed this recipe and it turned out amazing. Read More
Faith N
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2021
Delicious recipe. I never thought to use red pepper flakes or onion in my sausage gravy. It balanced well with the sausage. Everyone cleaned their plates! Read More
