Moroccan-Inspired Eggs

Eggs are a great, healthy protein, which is essential for keeping your sugar levels in check. In America we often think of eggs as a breakfast food but this meal is great for lunch or dinner! Serve with warm whole grain bread for dipping.

By Healthination

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a small cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add scallions and saute until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cumin.

  • Add tomatoes, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Taste and add honey if tomatoes aren't sweet enough. Bring to a simmer and cook until the mixture thickens a bit, about 15 minutes.

  • Crack 1 egg into each quarter of the skillet. Spread the whites with a fork so that they cover the surface evenly. Simmer until the eggs are still soft inside but not runny, about 5 minutes, or to your liking. Serve garnished with cilantro.

Cook's Note:

Regular onions or shallots are great instead of scallions.

