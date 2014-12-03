Frittata with Leftover Turkey

A great breakfast or brunch idea using leftover turkey, or something different for dinner. We like to serve this with rashers of good bacon and hash browns.

By MIKE STANFIELD

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat; stir in bell pepper, scallions, mushrooms, and garlic. Saute until scallions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add a pinch of the salt to extract moisture. Stir in turkey and cook until heated through, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Whisk eggs, remaining salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne in a small bowl; pour over turkey mixture. Cook until eggs start to set, about 5 minutes.

  • Place the skillet on the middle rack of the preheated oven and bake until eggs are set to desired level, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Add any vegetables to the saute mixture that you like... anything goes.

Bacon can be substituted for turkey as well as any leftover meats. Or leave meat out for a vegetarian meal.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 305.6mg; sodium 424.7mg. Full Nutrition
