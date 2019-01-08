Gluten-Free Holiday Bliss Cookie Bars

Using a basic cookie recipe, I revised it to be gluten-free and instead of the soft cake-like texture that Starbucks® Cranberry Bliss Bars have, these have a chewy, cookie-like texture. Also, I reduced the sugar so they're not quite so sweet.

By Bonnie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookie bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Beat butter, brown sugar, white sugar, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth.

  • Stir flour, baking soda, salt, and xanthan gum together in a separate bowl. Stir 1/2 of the flour mixture into the egg mixture; mix well. Stir in remaining flour mixture, along with white chocolate chips and coconut. Mix well. Press into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges start to brown, about 23 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Frost with cream cheese frosting and sprinkle with cranberry bits. Cut into 48 triangles.

Cook's Note:

You can bake these as individual cookies. Bake until golden on the edges, about 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 108.4mg. Full Nutrition
