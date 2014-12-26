Southern-Style Black-Eyed Peas

I have been making these Southern black-eyed peas for years and years, and they are always a big hit for family dinners! Don't skip the cumin, which is the "secret" ingredient.

By carina

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak black-eyed peas in a bowl of water for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic in the hot oil until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add smoked ham hocks and water. Bring to a boil. Cover, lower heat to a simmer, and cook for 1 hour.

  • Drain peas and add to the pot along with seasoned salt, onion powder, cumin, black pepper, red pepper, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Cover, lower heat to a simmer, and cook for 1 hour. Uncover the pot and cook until beans are tender, about 30 minutes more. Remove bay leaves and ham hocks before serving.

Cook's Notes:

You can use smoked turkey wings instead of ham hocks.

The entire dish can be made very successfully in a slow cooker. Just be sure to saute the onions and garlic first before adding to the pot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 384.4mg. Full Nutrition
