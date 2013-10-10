Slow Cooker Beef Stew with Mushrooms

This slow cooker recipe has been developed to be rich and full of the hearty flavor you long for in beef and mushroom stew.

By Lacey M Johnson

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1/4 cup flour, oregano, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add beef and toss to coat.

  • Heat olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat heat. Brown beef in the hot oil on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer meat to the bottom of a slow cooker. Do not clean the skillet.

  • Pour 1/2 cup red wine into the skillet and add pearl onions and mushrooms. Saute over medium-high heat until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Be sure to scrape the meat bits into the mixture with a wooden spoon. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Stir potatoes, carrots, and celery into the slow cooker. Add beef broth and remaining wine. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Cover and cook until beef is no longer pink in the center and vegetables are tender, on Low, 6 to 8 hours, or High, 4 to 6 hours. Near the end of cooking time, whisk boiling water, remaining flour, and bouillon together; stir into the pot and allow sauce to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 62.7mg; sodium 486mg. Full Nutrition
