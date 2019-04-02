Spicy Peach Chicken

YUMMY!! We cooked this on the grill and used Lawry's Perfect Blend Chicken Rub instead of Creole Seasoning but it was REALLY good. No leftovers. Even my super picky son liked it. Thanks Melissa!!
I used three boneless skinless chicken breasts and reduced the serving size to three. Instead of broiling it I cooked the chicken in the sauce for 20 minutes at 375 degrees. I served it with brown rice and fresh green beans.
Very tasty...I used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of whole chicken. Easy and good!
Pretty good. I added garlic powder a little salt and pepper. Didn't use as much honey as called for and increased the mustard and used Cajun seasoning instead of Creole. I also used boneless skinless chicken breasts. I think next time I make this it will be in the slow cooker as my chicken turned out a little tough.
Instead of peach perserves I used caned peaches I had and diced them. I also baked the chicken and the recipe was still good
I liked the balance of sweet and spice in this dish. Added a little bit of cayenne pepper in the sauce to give it some extra heat.
Very tasty! I make this in a roasting bag to keep the chicken from drying out.
This was extremely easy to make and very flavourful. I decided to use boneless skinless chicken breasts which I butterflied. I served this w/ a vegetable blend and Couscous with Honeyed Almonds and Lemon (Allrecipes). I think the peach preserves were a little too sweet and I may use apricot preserves next time.
After using up some very expensive ingredients - I just couldn't juse this sauce. I think the Cajun seasoning should have been a teaspoon - not two tablespoons! Sorry - I rarely give under 4 stars - but this one caused me to waste a lot of money! Beware!