Spicy Peach Chicken

Rating: 4.15 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

You can alter the 'spicy' part of this dish by how much hot sauce you use. Great broiled or grilled!

By MPOILLION

2 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler.

  • In a small bowl, mix peach preserves, honey, spicy brown mustard, and hot pepper sauce.

  • Arrange chicken pieces on a medium baking sheet. Season with Creole seasoning. Brush with the peach preserves mixture, reserving some of the mixture for basting.

  • Turning occasionally and basting often with reserved peach reserves mixture, broil 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 75.8mg; sodium 585.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
WWILLE99
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2004
YUMMY!! We cooked this on the grill and used Lawry's Perfect Blend Chicken Rub instead of Creole Seasoning but it was REALLY good. No leftovers. Even my super picky son liked it. Thanks Melissa!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Sheri S.
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2007
I used three boneless skinless chicken breasts and reduced the serving size to three. Instead of broiling it I cooked the chicken in the sauce for 20 minutes at 375 degrees. I served it with brown rice and fresh green beans. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Mindy Rebeccah
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2003
Very tasty...I used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of whole chicken. Easy and good! Read More
Helpful
(9)
WhatADish
Rating: 3 stars
10/07/2004
Pretty good. I added garlic powder a little salt and pepper. Didn't use as much honey as called for and increased the mustard and used Cajun seasoning instead of Creole. I also used boneless skinless chicken breasts. I think next time I make this it will be in the slow cooker as my chicken turned out a little tough. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sunshine
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2006
Instead of peach perserves I used caned peaches I had and diced them. I also baked the chicken and the recipe was still good Read More
Helpful
(8)
Anna-Bat
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2011
I liked the balance of sweet and spice in this dish. Added a little bit of cayenne pepper in the sauce to give it some extra heat. Read More
Helpful
(5)
BERNZOMATIC
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2006
Very tasty! I make this in a roasting bag to keep the chicken from drying out. Read More
Helpful
(4)
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2011
This was extremely easy to make and very flavourful. I decided to use boneless skinless chicken breasts which I butterflied. I served this w/ a vegetable blend and Couscous with Honeyed Almonds and Lemon (Allrecipes). I think the peach preserves were a little too sweet and I may use apricot preserves next time. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Menwith Hill'er Back Home !!
Rating: 1 stars
05/02/2008
After using up some very expensive ingredients - I just couldn't juse this sauce. I think the Cajun seasoning should have been a teaspoon - not two tablespoons! Sorry - I rarely give under 4 stars - but this one caused me to waste a lot of money! Beware! Read More
Helpful
(2)
