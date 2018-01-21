Cranberry-White Chocolate Baked Oatmeal

A delicious baked oatmeal made with dried cranberries, pecans, and white chocolate. It's easy to make and sure to please the whole family!

By hum146

cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk milk, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Combine with the oat mixture and stir in cranberries, pecans, and white chocolate chips.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 63.7g; fat 25g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 526.3mg. Full Nutrition
