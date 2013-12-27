Yuzu Marmalade
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 272.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.2g
carbohydrates: 70.9g 23 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 69g
fat: 0.2g
saturated fat: 0.1g
cholesterol: 0.3mg
vitamin a iu: 14.1IU
vitamin c: 10.4mg 17 %
folate: 2.2mcg 1 %
calcium: 8.4mg 1 %
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 2.5mg 1 %
potassium: 31.4mg 1 %
sodium: 11.5mg 1 %
calories from fat: 1.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.