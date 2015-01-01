New Year's Black-Eyed Peas in the Instant Pot®
This dish has always been a New Year's Day tradition as far back as I can remember. My mother got the recipe from a co-worker who was raised in the South. I adapted it to a pressure cooker. I make this on New Year's Eve so it is there when we get up in the morning. Serve with steamed rice or, our tradition is to serve with corn bread for the first meal on New Year's Day.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Beans do not have to be soaked overnight.
You can use 1 smoked ham hock instead of diced ham.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 846.8mg. Full Nutrition