New Year's Black-Eyed Peas in the Instant Pot®

This dish has always been a New Year's Day tradition as far back as I can remember. My mother got the recipe from a co-worker who was raised in the South. I adapted it to a pressure cooker. I make this on New Year's Eve so it is there when we get up in the morning. Serve with steamed rice or, our tradition is to serve with corn bread for the first meal on New Year's Day.

By mammycooker

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function; add oil. Saute onion, bell pepper, celery, jalapeno, and garlic in the hot oil until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Do not burn garlic. Stir in chicken broth, peas, tomatoes, ham, bay leaf, pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 30 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Release any remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Check for seasoning and add to your taste. You may need to add more broth, depending on desired thickness.

Cook's Notes:

Beans do not have to be soaked overnight.

You can use 1 smoked ham hock instead of diced ham.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 846.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022