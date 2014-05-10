My Green Protein Smoothie

After experimenting with several green smoothies, I finally concocted this. I can barely taste the greens, and the baby spinach has a milder flavor than regular spinach to begin with. You can tweak this to taste, but it's a terrific green smoothie as is, and a very healthy recipe. It gives me energy without the jitters, and it tastes great while packed with health benefits.

By Northstar

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine kale, spinach, strawberries, yogurt, banana, apple, and protein powder in a blender; pulse on low speed until ingredients are broken up and gently mixed. Increase to high speed, and blend until smooth and greens are broken down, 30 to 60 seconds.

  • Taste and add sugar if you like.

Cook's Notes:

I follow a macronutrient ratio of either 40/40/20 or 40/30/30, and this smoothie is brilliant--filling, tasty, super healthy, and with the protein powder it won't make your blood sugar spike and fall.

I make this a few times a week as an appetizer or dessert to accompany a light dinner and it's great. Even my non-dieting husband loves it. It is also ideal as a small pre- or post-workout meal.

With the vanilla whey protein powder, I don't need to add any Splenda(R) or sugar at all; it's sweet enough for me, but for an extra kick, a pump of DaVinci(R) raspberry or other flavored syrup makes it kind of dessert-y.

You can experiment with the amount of yogurt you like, depending on the consistency that appeals most to you. The frozen berries are a must in my opinion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 35.5g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 214.9mg. Full Nutrition
