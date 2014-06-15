Crispy Restaurant-Style Hash Browns

These hash brown potatoes will beat restaurant hash browns hands down. I like to cook them very crisp and well done. I usually make one large pan-sized hash brown so I just have to flip once in the hot oil. These potatoes are superior to frozen or restaurant hash browns. I saw a similar recipe online and wanted to have a written copy for the kitchen so I did not have to watch the video each time I made these.

By Brian

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse shredded potatoes in a colander with cold water until water runs clear. Place in a cheesecloth or clean dish towel and twist tightly to squeeze out all moisture.

  • Place potatoes in a bowl with onion, flour, salt, and pepper. Add egg and mix thoroughly.

  • Heat oil in a shallow, cast iron frying pan. Add potato mixture to the hot oil to form either on large or several smaller pancakes. Cook until browned and crispy, about 5 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel and serve hot.

Cook's Note:

It is very important to heat the oil to cooking temperature before adding the potatoes. This helps keep the potatoes crispy and helps them not to absorb as much oil while cooking.

