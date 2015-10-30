White Bean Shredded Chicken Chili

This shredded chicken chili is quick and simple. It's a light chili with a subtle kick--perfect for a cold day! Serve topped with crushed tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, and sour cream.

By Chef BamBam

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Saute onion and garlic in the hot oil until tender, about 5 minutes. Add cumin and continue cooking for 1 minute.

  • Stir in chicken broth, scraping the bottom of pot with a wooden spoon. Add chicken, beans, chiles, oregano, salt, and cayenne to the pot and bring to a simmer. Continue simmering, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 579.4mg. Full Nutrition
