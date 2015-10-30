White Bean Shredded Chicken Chili
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 344
% Daily Value *
protein: 31.7g 63 %
carbohydrates: 36.9g 12 %
dietary fiber: 8.4g 34 %
sugars: 1.6g
fat: 7.8g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
cholesterol: 54mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 195.3IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 12.4mg 96 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 27 %
vitamin c: 13.3mg 22 %
folate: 136.6mcg 34 %
calcium: 106.8mg 11 %
iron: 3.7mg 20 %
magnesium: 103mg 37 %
potassium: 753mg 21 %
sodium: 579.4mg 23 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 70.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.