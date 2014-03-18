Quinoa and Red Lentil Stew

This quinoa and red lentil stew is healthy and hearty. Flavorful but not spicy... A great dish for the whole family. This stew tastes even better after it's been refrigerated overnight. Keeps 3 to 4 days in the fridge.

By deirdreb

Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a heavy-bottomed stock pot over medium heat until shimmering. Add potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, quinoa, and lentils; stir until coated. Cook until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Season with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • Stir in chicken broth and increase heat to medium-high; bring to a boil. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice, for 10 minutes.

  • Uncover and stir in curry powder, cumin, and ginger until well incorporated. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 35 minutes. Taste and season with more sea salt as needed.

  • Ladle warm stew into bowls and garnish with yogurt, avocado, and green onion.

388 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 55.6g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 1249.9mg. Full Nutrition
