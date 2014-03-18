Quinoa and Red Lentil Stew
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 387.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.4g 29 %
carbohydrates: 55.6g 18 %
dietary fiber: 14.2g 57 %
sugars: 5.7g
fat: 12.5g 19 %
saturated fat: 3.2g 16 %
cholesterol: 14.1mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 4075.4IU 82 %
niacin equivalents: 5.2mg 40 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 28.5mg 48 %
folate: 207.8mcg 52 %
calcium: 90.5mg 9 %
iron: 5.5mg 31 %
magnesium: 115.4mg 41 %
potassium: 1101.7mg 31 %
sodium: 1249.9mg 50 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 112.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.