Shredded Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde

Using fresh ingredients gives you a great result on this wonderful, Mexican-inspired dish of shredded chicken enchiladas!

By Scott Saylor

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 enchiladas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk onion, chicken stock, salsa, 1/3 cup cilantro, jalapeno slices, flour, cumin, and garlic together in a medium saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 4 minutes. Stir in chicken; cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in tomato, avocado, and sour cream.

    Advertisement

  • Place an oven rack in the lower third of the oven. Preheat the broiler.

  • Microwave tortillas until warmed, about 30 seconds.

  • Spoon 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture into the center of each tortilla and roll up. Arrange tortillas, seam-side down, in the bottom of a 9x12-inch glass casserole dish. Top with Cheddar cheese and sprinkle with remaining cilantro.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until properly melted and browned, about 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use flour tortillas if using this recipe for burritos.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 275.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022