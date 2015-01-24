Shari's Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated

These shredded chicken enchiladas are a family favorite and easy to prepare.

By HollyC

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 enchiladas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix sour cream and salsa together in a bowl.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion and garlic in the hot oil until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in cooked chicken, 1 cup of the sour cream mixture, 1/2 of the Mexican cheese, and chile peppers.

  • Spoon about 1/3 cup of the mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll tortillas and place, seam sides-down, into the prepared dish. Top with remaining sour cream mixture and cheese. Cover with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 76.3mg; sodium 741.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2021
These are quite delicious and very easy to make. Read More
Done' Maralack
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2021
Amazingly easy and filling love it Read More
tcasa
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2021
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I was looking for something to use up leftover chicken from a roast and this was perfect! The flavors were good, the filling was a little bland. I did not have a can of chili peppers as mentioned in the recipe so I used a can of tomatoes & chili peppers which turned out great. I also added fresh homemade salsa on top. Read More
grace
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2021
Great! Read More
Ms. Chef Esh
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2021
This recipe was fantastic! I served it with a side of rice and beans! Read More
