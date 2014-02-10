Mom's Broccoli Cheese Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 291.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.1g 22 %
carbohydrates: 21.4g 7 %
dietary fiber: 3.4g 14 %
sugars: 9g
fat: 18.8g 29 %
saturated fat: 11.2g 56 %
cholesterol: 56.5mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 2805.4IU 56 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 91.3mg 152 %
folate: 88.3mcg 22 %
calcium: 260.4mg 26 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 40.7mg 15 %
potassium: 560.2mg 16 %
sodium: 1261.5mg 51 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 168.8
