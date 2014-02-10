Mom's Broccoli Cheese Soup

Mom's broccoli cheese soup is my favorite! My mother has been making this soup for years. It is the only way I can get my son to eat broccoli!

By stelleluna

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring chicken broth to a simmer in a large pot. Add both heads of broccoli and carrots to the simmering stock; simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour, 1 tablespoon at a time. Cook and stir until a golden roux forms, about 2 minutes. Slowly add milk, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously. Bring to a boil and cook until a thickened gravy forms, about 2 minutes.

  • Slowly pour onion gravy into the broccoli mixture, stirring continuously. Bring to a simmer. Stir in processed cheese food. Simmer, stirring often, until cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Do not let the soup come to a boil or the cheese could separate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 1261.5mg. Full Nutrition
