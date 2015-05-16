Gluten-Free Broccoli and Cheese Soup
Kind of an off-the-cuff, organic, gluten-free version of an old favorite. You can also pop the ingredients into the slow cooker and it will be ready when you get home. Serve in round, gluten-free bread bowl for added love. Top with additional Cheddar and chives.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
I use all organic, GMO-free, and gluten-free ingredients.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 144.1mg; sodium 955.2mg. Full Nutrition