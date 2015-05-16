Gluten-Free Broccoli and Cheese Soup

Kind of an off-the-cuff, organic, gluten-free version of an old favorite. You can also pop the ingredients into the slow cooker and it will be ready when you get home. Serve in round, gluten-free bread bowl for added love. Top with additional Cheddar and chives.

By risaris

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour; cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Add chicken broth, almond milk, and cream; cook and stir for 2 minutes.

  • Stir in red pepper flakes, garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Increase heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to low and cook for 3 minutes. Add Mexican, Italian, and Cheddar cheeses. Cook and stir until melted, 2 to 5 minutes.

  • Turn heat to high, add broccoli, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 5 minutes. Increase heat to high again, and cook until broccoli is tender but not mushy, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I use all organic, GMO-free, and gluten-free ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 144.1mg; sodium 955.2mg. Full Nutrition
