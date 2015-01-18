Peppers Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Sausage
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 321.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 15.3g 31 %
carbohydrates: 6.6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 3.4g
fat: 25.8g 40 %
saturated fat: 12.6g 63 %
cholesterol: 73.3mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 3029.1IU 61 %
niacin equivalents: 5mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 105.6mg 176 %
folate: 43.3mcg 11 %
calcium: 181.6mg 18 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 23.9mg 9 %
potassium: 360.8mg 10 %
sodium: 802.5mg 32 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 35 %
calories from fat: 232.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.