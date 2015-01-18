Peppers Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Sausage

A delicious, easy stuffed pepper recipe. A go-to if your family loves cream cheese!

By HazelCooks

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 stuffed pepper halves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a square baking pan with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Combine cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, bacon bits, and garlic in a bowl. Stir in cooked sausage and season with salt and pepper. Mix with your hands until all ingredients are well combined.

  • Scoop sausage mixture into the pepper halves; press lightly to pack. Don't overstuff or understuff. Place in the prepared pan.

  • Bake until stuffing has hardened slightly on the top, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.

  • Let sit for 5 minutes before removing from the pan.

Cook's Note:

Each kind of pepper will use a different cooking time, I use green for mine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 73.3mg; sodium 802.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022