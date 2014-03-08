Whole30® Meatballs

I make these Whole30® meatballs almost every week and the leftovers are gone by the next day because they're so good. Serve over zucchini noodles with your favorite sauce.

By SheLovesPaleo

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine onion and garlic in the bowl of a food processor; puree until finely minced.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer onion mixture to a large bowl and add beef, pork, egg, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, balsamic vinegar, tomato paste, and red pepper flakes. Mix with your hands until all ingredients are evenly distributed.

  • Grease a cast iron griddle or pan with grapeseed oil and place over low heat until hot.

  • Use an ice cream scoop to form meatballs; place them directly onto the heated griddle. Don't overcrowd.

  • Cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, 15 to 20 minutes per batch. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (71 degrees C). Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 95.5mg; sodium 1832.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022