Whole30® Meatballs
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 256
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.3g 43 %
carbohydrates: 5.1g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 1.3g
fat: 16.6g 26 %
saturated fat: 6g 30 %
cholesterol: 95.5mg 32 %
vitamin a iu: 683.2IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 8.3mg 64 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 22 %
vitamin c: 3.9mg 6 %
folate: 16.1mcg 4 %
calcium: 66.5mg 7 %
iron: 3.1mg 17 %
magnesium: 28.3mg 10 %
potassium: 398mg 11 %
sodium: 1832.8mg 73 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 31 %
calories from fat: 149.1
