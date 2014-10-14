Spicy Vegetable Curry with Coconut Milk

This spicy vegetable curry dish with coconut milk was amazing. Our family ate it with flour tortillas. They enjoyed dipping the flour tortilla in the sauce. This dish will definitely be one of our favorite meals. Serve over flour tortillas, rice, or pasta.

By Yani Perez

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat oil in a pot over medium heat. Saute onion in the hot oil until soft, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, chickpeas, tomatoes, broccoli, and peas.

  • Mix curry powder, garlic powder, salt, cumin, ginger, and cayenne together in a small bowl and pour over vegetables. Cook and stir for 10 minutes. Add kale, coconut milk, and sugar. Cover and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes. Mix and continue to cook until sauce is desired thickness, about 20 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

You can use fresh vegetables or frozen and vegetable oil instead of olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 19.7g; sodium 1074.3mg. Full Nutrition
