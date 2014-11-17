Easy Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This pecan pie cheesecake has been a huge hit with my family year after year after year! Serve with whipped cream.

By KGeorge

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pie:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat cream cheese, sugar, egg, vanilla extract, and salt for pie together in a bowl until creamy. Spread evenly over the bottom of the unbaked pie crust, then sprinkle pecans evenly over top.

  • Combine corn syrup, eggs, sugar, and vanilla for topping together in a bowl. Beat until smooth. Pour over pecan layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pecan layer is golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack. Serve slightly warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 123.8mg; sodium 405.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
CookingWithShelia
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2021
This pie/cheesecake is very rich...I did like the flavor however, after making it twice I believe it needs to chill in the fridge after it cools off before cutting. Read More
