Slow Cooker White Chili with Rice
This is a compilation of several white chilis that I've tried over the years. After many attempts, these are the ingredients my family has come to love. It's easy and the ingredients are very forgiving. This can be topped with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, etc.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
This recipe is meant to be extremely forgiving. Amounts and seasonings depend on the individual's taste. Don't like jalapenos or not in the mood for chopping? Then use 2 cans of RO*TEL(R) tomato and chile peppers. No turkey in the house? Use chicken instead.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 32.2g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 63.9mg; sodium 338.7mg. Full Nutrition