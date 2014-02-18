Slow Cooker White Chili with Rice

This is a compilation of several white chilis that I've tried over the years. After many attempts, these are the ingredients my family has come to love. It's easy and the ingredients are very forgiving. This can be topped with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, etc.

By Kitchenwarrior

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs 10 mins
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; stir in onion and garlic. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer onion mixture to a 6-quart slow cooker. Add beans, tomatoes, salsa, chicken broth, rice, chile peppers, jalapeno, cayenne pepper, oregano, cumin, salt, and pepper.

  • Cook on Low for 7 hours.

  • At the 7-hour mark, keep slow cooker temperature on Low and heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground turkey in the hot skillet until crumbly and no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes. Add to the slow cooker, mix thoroughly, and continue to cook for 50 to 55 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

This recipe is meant to be extremely forgiving. Amounts and seasonings depend on the individual's taste. Don't like jalapenos or not in the mood for chopping? Then use 2 cans of RO*TEL(R) tomato and chile peppers. No turkey in the house? Use chicken instead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 32.2g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 63.9mg; sodium 338.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022