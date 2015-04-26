Vegetarian Chili with Black Beans

Quick, easy, and delicious vegetarian bean chili. Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream, grated Monterey Jack cheese, and chopped green onions. Serve with corn bread or rice.

By Gene Payne

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain black beans, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers, and garlic; saute until onions are soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add chili powder, oregano, cumin, and cayenne pepper; cook and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

  • Add reserved black beans, 1/2 cup bean liquid, and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors blend and chili thickens, about 15 minutes.

  • Season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle chili into bowls to serve.

Cook's Note:

For a chunkier dish, use crushed tomatoes instead of tomato sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 10.6g; sodium 1244.6mg. Full Nutrition
