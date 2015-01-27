Baked Cod with Potatoes and Onions

This simple recipe for baked cod with potatoes and onions tastes a lot like fish chowder. It's easy to assemble and is great on a cold day. I like to prepare it on a Friday because it's a frugal dish that's high in protein and delicious. Serve with crusty French bread or rolls.

By Noelle

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a large, rectangular baking dish.

  • Place the fish in the prepared dish. Arrange potato and onion slices around and on top. Pour enough milk over top to just barely cover. Season with a generous amount of salt and pepper. Dot butter over top.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork and potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes, checking frequently and adding more milk if necessary. Serve in large bowls.

Cook's Notes:

Originally, this dish was made with smoked or salted fish, but it can be made with any good solid fresh or frozen white fish. I use boneless, skinless cod, but you can use haddock.

You can loosely cover the pan with foil for part of the baking time, but remove the foil for the last 15 minutes.

Do not skimp on the milk, and do not bake in too hot of an oven. If you don't add enough milk, it will evaporate during cooking. If the oven is too hot, the milk will curdle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 81g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 76.4mg; sodium 245.8mg. Full Nutrition
