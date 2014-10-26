Slow Cooker Hamburger Soup with Macaroni

A fairly quick and easy hamburger soup with macaroni that I just threw together. This recipe freezes well. The soup will thicken upon standing.

By Brian

Gallery

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs 10 mins
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain off any excess grease. Transfer beef to a slow cooker.

  • Add water, broth, tomatoes, corn, lima beans, barley, celery, onion, bouillon, paprika, Italian seasoning, and bay leaf to the slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low for 6 hours.

  • Just before serving, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Add cooked macaroni to the soup. Stir until combined and heated through. Serve immediately garnished with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 33.2mg; sodium 654.1mg. Full Nutrition
