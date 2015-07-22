Green Chile Hamburger Stew
A New Mexican staple for a family dinner. A simple dish with every-day ingredients. This green chile hamburger stew is satisfying and easy on your wallet.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use ground pork or stew meat in place of ground beef.
Stew is forgiving so if you don't like something, leave it out. If you like something not in the recipe, such as corn, add it in.
All stew is better the longer you simmer it. If you have the time, let it go for as long as you want.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 1002mg. Full Nutrition