Green Chile Hamburger Stew

A New Mexican staple for a family dinner. A simple dish with every-day ingredients. This green chile hamburger stew is satisfying and easy on your wallet.

By Grimm

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Lightly coat chile peppers with cooking spray and place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Cook under the preheated broiler until the skin of the peppers has blackened and blistered, 10 to 15 minutes, turning halfway through. Place blackened peppers into a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 20 minutes. Remove and discard skins. Chop chiles and set aside.

  • While peppers are cooling, slice onion in half. Mince one half, and rough chop the other; set aside.

  • Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Add minced onion, carrots, celery, and garlic; saute until onion begins to turn translucent, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a bowl, leaving any rendered fat in the pot.

  • Add potatoes to the pot and saute until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add meat mixture, both cans of diced tomatoes, and reserved chopped onion and bring to a slow boil. Cook for 1 minute, then stir in chiles. Add water, bouillon, black pepper, salt, and oregano. Return to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Cook's Notes:

You can use ground pork or stew meat in place of ground beef.

Stew is forgiving so if you don't like something, leave it out. If you like something not in the recipe, such as corn, add it in.

All stew is better the longer you simmer it. If you have the time, let it go for as long as you want.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 1002mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2021
I added cumin and more salt. The recipe states to add the potatoes and cook for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Had I done that, they would have turned into mush. Glad I followed my instincts and only cooked until they were fork tender, about 15 minutes. Overall a tasty stew. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
