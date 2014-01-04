Baked Marbled Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes and mashed sweet potatoes marbled together in a savory hot dish topped with a crunchy bread crumb topping. I was first served this dish at a holiday dinner and begged the hostess for the recipe. It is a rich and delicious way to serve two favorite potatoes in a single dish. It tastes wonderful and presents well. Your guests will rave over this one.

By David in Chicago

Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Place white potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water. Place sweet potatoes in a second pot and cover with salted water. Bring both pots to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool in 2 separate bowls.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • While potatoes are cooling, melt butter in a small pan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Mash potatoes with a potato masher or ricer.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Whisk sour cream into whipped cream.

  • Stir 1/2 of the shallot mixture into each bowl then gently fold in. Gently fold 1/2 of the cream mixture into each bowl. Divide salt, pepper, and nutmeg evenly between the two bowls. Taste and adjust seasoning.

  • Place 1/2 of the sweet potato mixture in a 2-quart baking dish. Layer 1/2 of the white potato mixture on top. Repeat layers once more, then swirl with a spatula to create a marbled effect.

  • Mix melted butter, bread crumbs, and parsley for topping together. Sprinkle topping mixture over potatoes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden brown and potatoes are hot all the way through, 30 to 35 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You may prepare ahead and freeze. Complete through step 7, then wrap well and freeze. Will keep up to 8 weeks if well wrapped. To prepare, thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Make topping as directed and sprinkle over potatoes. Bake as directed but add time (10 to 15 minutes) to be sure that potatoes are hot throughout.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 340.8mg. Full Nutrition
