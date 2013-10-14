Lisa's Traditional Stuffing

This recipe has been handed down with minor changes, if you love traditional stuffing this is a great one to try. This stuffing is also very good if you add dried cranberries or you favorite nut.

By Lisa

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Place bread cubes in a large bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Add onions, celery, 1/2 cup butter, and garlic. Saute until onions appear translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add sage, parsley, savory, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, marjoram, thyme, and nutmeg; mix well. Stir in 1 cup broth.

  • Slowly pour broth and sausage mixture over bread cubes, stirring continuously as you pour. Add additional broth and butter as desired.

  • Stuffing is ready to bake in the oven or stuff in the bird.

Cook's Note:

This makes enough to stuff a 12-pound turkey with some on the side. Whatever doesn't fit into the cavity, I wrap in foil and add in the roasting pan with the turkey or chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 734.4mg. Full Nutrition
