Lisa's Traditional Stuffing
This recipe has been handed down with minor changes, if you love traditional stuffing this is a great one to try. This stuffing is also very good if you add dried cranberries or you favorite nut.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
This makes enough to stuff a 12-pound turkey with some on the side. Whatever doesn't fit into the cavity, I wrap in foil and add in the roasting pan with the turkey or chicken.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 734.4mg. Full Nutrition