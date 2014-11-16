Mashed Potatoes with Cream

Delicious and creamy mashed potatoes.

By Crystal Sanders

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and transfer to a mixing bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Add cream, butter, salt, and pepper to the potatoes. Mix until smooth and creamy, adding more cream for creamier potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 136.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022