Hot Chocolate Cupcakes

This cupcake is great for when you want some awesome hot chocolaty goodness. Goes great with a marshmallow frosting for Christmas.

By pennymae

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners.

  • Combine water, butter, oil, and chocolate in a large saucepan. Heat over medium heat until melted and fully combined.

  • Whisk flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Pour in hot chocolate mixture and whisk until combined. Whisk in eggs, one at a time. Whisk in buttermilk and vanilla extract.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 17 to 22 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 198.6mg. Full Nutrition
