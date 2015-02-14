Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Tomato Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cabbage leaves stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, pork, and veal and baked in a savory tomato sauce.

By Bren

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 cabbage rolls
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cabbage, core-side down, in an 8- to 10-cup microwave-safe casserole dish. Add 1/2 cup water, cover, and microwave on high until outer leaves are soft, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and cool.

  • While the cabbage is cooling, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine ground beef, pork, veal, rice, onion, parsley, egg, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add 1 teaspoon each of thyme, basil, and oregano; mix until well combined.

  • Remove 12 outer leaves from the cooled cabbage and trim the thick stems to make them easier to roll.

  • Divide meat mixture into 12 equal portions. Place 1 portion on the stem end of each cabbage leaf. Roll up the leaves and fold in the ends. Place rolls, seam-sides down, in a single layer in a casserole dish.

  • Combine crushed tomatoes with remaining thyme, basil, and oregano and pour over cabbage rolls.

  • Cover and bake in the preheated oven until meat is cooked through, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (71 degrees C). Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Use 2 pounds of ground meat in any combination.

To soften the leaves, the cabbage can also be boiled. If boiled, don't discard the water--it's great for split pea soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 128.6mg; sodium 686.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
manella
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2021
I followed the recipe but could not find veal. I added more ground pork and it is a delicious dish.Reminds me of the cabbage rolls that my Ukraine neighbours made when i was growing up. Delicious!!!! It is a keeper. Thank you for the recipe. December 7/2021 Read More
Jane
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2020
It was wonderful so good I used hot sausage and left out the veal. I gave some to a friend and they loved it too. Read More
