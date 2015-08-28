Deconstructed Cabbage Roll Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 261.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.8g 24 %
carbohydrates: 30.3g 10 %
dietary fiber: 5.7g 23 %
sugars: 10.6g
fat: 11.1g 17 %
saturated fat: 3.8g 19 %
cholesterol: 22.2mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 946.8IU 19 %
niacin equivalents: 5.1mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 31 %
vitamin c: 87.6mg 146 %
folate: 110.9mcg 28 %
calcium: 93.7mg 9 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 44.7mg 16 %
potassium: 689.3mg 19 %
sodium: 941mg 38 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 45 %
calories from fat: 100.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.