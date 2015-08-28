Deconstructed Cabbage Roll Casserole

I love cabbage rolls but don't have the patience to put them together, so I prefer to combine all the ingredients casserole-style and bake. Same taste, easier prep! That's how we roll!

By Rock_lobster

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a casserole dish.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic to the sausage. Cook until onion is translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in cabbage and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer sausage mixture to the prepared casserole dish. Add tomato sauce, cooked rice, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, pepper, and salt; stir to combine.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cabbage is tender, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 22.2mg; sodium 941mg. Full Nutrition
