Potato Soup with Hash Browns

Baked potato soup made with hash browns, great for cold weather! I serve it in a bread bowl if I have the frozen bread dough handy and raised. Bread bowl made from Rhodes® frozen bread dough.

By nsupanda

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put hash browns, chicken broth, soup, potato, onion, and pepper in a slow cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on Low until diced potatoes are tender and soup is hot, 3 to 5 hours.

  • Drop in softened cream cheese; use a whisk to get it all melted and mixed in.

  • Garnish with Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions.

Cook's Notes:

If you choose not to add the bacon bits, you may want to add salt.

Don't use fat-free cream cheese--it won't melt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 1567.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022