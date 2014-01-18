Turkey Chili with Brown Rice

A wholesome turkey chili with rice recipe that tastes like you are treating yourself. Serve topped with low-fat shredded Cheddar and freshly chopped green onion.

By C R Henning

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Saute onion, carrot, and celery for 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

  • Heat remaining olive oil in the pan and add ground turkey. Cook and stir until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the vegetables back in. Add brushed tomatoes, broth, and uncooked rice. Season with chili powder, Worcestershire, oregano, garlic-pepper seasoning, paprika, cumin, and pepper; bring to a boil. Cover and lower heat to a simmer. Let simmer for 1 hour.

  • Uncover, taste, and adjust spices. Add white beans and hot sauce. If chili is too thin, add 1/4 cup tomato paste. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 15 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

You can use low-sodium beef broth instead of vegetable, or 2 cups water with 1 teaspoon low-sodium beef bouillon granules.

If chili is too thick, use small amounts of V-8(R) juice until you get the consistency you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 52.4mg; sodium 397.6mg. Full Nutrition
