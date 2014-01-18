Turkey Chili with Brown Rice
A wholesome turkey chili with rice recipe that tastes like you are treating yourself. Serve topped with low-fat shredded Cheddar and freshly chopped green onion.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use low-sodium beef broth instead of vegetable, or 2 cups water with 1 teaspoon low-sodium beef bouillon granules.
If chili is too thick, use small amounts of V-8(R) juice until you get the consistency you like.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 52.4mg; sodium 397.6mg. Full Nutrition