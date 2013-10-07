Glazed Sweet and Sour Chicken Wings

These sweet and sour chicken wings are one of my family's favorites. The recipe has been passed among many friends and relatives. Originally intended as an appetizer, we prefer it as a main dish served with rice or noodles.

By Nancy

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pat wings dry and sprinkle with salt. Roll wing sections in cornstarch until all are coated. Dip in beaten eggs until coated evenly.

  • Heat oil in a large frying pan to about 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Deep fry 4 to 6 wings at a time in the hot oil until light golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels then transfer to a shallow baking pan.

  • Combine jelly, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, ketchup, and lemon juice in a small saucepan and heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Lower heat and simmer until all jelly is dissolved, about 10 minutes. Pour sauce over chicken.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until wings are browned, no longer pink in the centers, and juices run clear, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use any other tart red jelly you like, such as plum, crab apple, etc.

This is good the first day, but even better the second day. It can be made a day ahead, refrigerated, and reheated. It doesn't seem to mind!

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 577.9mg. Full Nutrition
