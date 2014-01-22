Cornflake Chicken Strips

Crispy, crunchy, and flavorful chicken strips coated with cornflakes.

By Jill N

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine garlic powder and cayenne in a small bowl. Sprinkle on both sides of the chicken tenders. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Dredge chicken in flour, then in egg substitute, allowing excess to drip off.

  • Press strips into cornflakes on both sides.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Brown chicken strips in the hot oil on both sides, working in batches if needed, 3 to 5 minutes. Place browned strips on a cookie sheet with a grate.

  • Bake chicken in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the centers and juices run clear, 5 to 10 minutes, depending on their size.

Cook's Note:

You can use boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced thinly, instead of chicken tenders.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 245.6mg. Full Nutrition
