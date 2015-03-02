Crispy Baked Chicken Strips

Quick and easy homemade baked chicken strips recipe. We usually serve this with homemade mac and cheese. They're way better than store-bought chicken strips and don't take any longer since you have to wait for the oven to preheat anyway.

By Brandon Cummings

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Place egg in a bowl. Mix crushed crackers, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and chili powder together in a second bowl.

  • Dip chicken strips into beaten egg, then coat with cracker mixture; place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crispy on the outside and lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

You can use bread crumbs in place of crushed crackers, and kosher salt for regular salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 173.3mg; sodium 1149.8mg. Full Nutrition
