Crispy Baked Chicken Strips
Quick and easy homemade baked chicken strips recipe. We usually serve this with homemade mac and cheese. They're way better than store-bought chicken strips and don't take any longer since you have to wait for the oven to preheat anyway.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use bread crumbs in place of crushed crackers, and kosher salt for regular salt.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 173.3mg; sodium 1149.8mg. Full Nutrition