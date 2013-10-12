Garlic-Parmesan Buffalo Chicken Tenders

I discovered these by accident one day when making Buffalo chicken strips and baked garlic-Parmesan chicken breast. Yum!

By LilTomat

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut chicken breasts into thick strips. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken strips and cook, flipping as needed, until browned and no longer pink in the centers, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and salt in a bowl.

  • Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Cook garlic in the hot butter, stirring, until soft, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Coat chicken strips with garlic and butter. Add any excess garlic to the bread crumb mixture, then roll coated chicken in bread crumbs.

  • Heat Buffalo sauce in a pan over medium to medium-high heat until simmering. Add breaded chicken to the sauce and cook until crisp and evenly coated, about 1 minute on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 119.2mg; sodium 2218.7mg. Full Nutrition
