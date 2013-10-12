Garlic-Parmesan Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 536.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 32.9g 66 %
carbohydrates: 28.5g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 1.8g
fat: 32.4g 50 %
saturated fat: 14.7g 74 %
cholesterol: 119.2mg 40 %
vitamin a iu: 593IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 18.5mg 142 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 36 %
vitamin c: 1.9mg 3 %
folate: 33.7mcg 8 %
calcium: 188.1mg 19 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 39.4mg 14 %
potassium: 289.3mg 8 %
sodium: 2218.7mg 89 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 28 %
calories from fat: 291.6
