Cajun Home Fries

Make extra baked potatoes just so you can make these Cajun-spiced home fries for breakfast or a side dish the next day!

By Sophie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pierce potatoes with a fork and place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 1 hour. Let cool completely, 15 to 20 minutes. Dice potatoes, leaving the skin on.

  • Heat a large cast iron frying pan or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil. When hot, add onion, bell peppers, and garlic. Saute until veggies have softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add potatoes, butter, thyme, Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Top with parsley.

Cook's Note:

You can bake the potatoes the day before you prepare this dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 133mg. Full Nutrition
