Bacon Chili without Beans

I am not a fan of kidney beans, but I love chili and bacon. I tried switching out the beans with the bacon using my mom's chili recipe, and it was an instant hit with the family. After a couple years of tweaking the recipe to get it just right and taking it to chili cook-offs, here's what I came up with. Serve with your favorite chili mix-ins such as Cheddar cheese, Fritos®, etc. Hope you enjoy!

By Darrell Haire

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 hrs 15 mins
total:
7 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Transfer beef to a slow cooker.

  • Brown bacon in the same skillet, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Transfer bacon to the slow cooker and stir with beef.

  • Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, beef stock, onions, bell pepper, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic to the slow cooker; stir together with beef and bacon. Add chili powder, cayenne pepper, oregano, salt, cumin, basil, paprika, and black pepper; stir again to make sure all ingredients are mixed thoroughly.

  • Cook on Low for 5 hours. Stir and continue to cook for 2 to 3 more hours.

Cook's Note:

If it looks too chunky at first, don't worry. It will get juicier the longer it cooks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 1438.4mg. Full Nutrition
