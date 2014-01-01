Slow Cooker Vegan Chili

I've experimented with a lot of vegetarian recipes and I keep coming back to this basic, vegan, slow cooker recipe. It is easy to adjust to your individual tastes. It freezes well, too.

By Tom

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine black beans, butter beans, great northern beans, black-eyed peas, kidney beans, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, carrots, celery, leeks, tomato paste, chipotle chile, paprika, and chili powder in a slow cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook until vegetables are tender, 4 to 6 hours on Low.

Cook's Note:

This is a nice and spicy recipe. You can use whatever beans you have on hand or ones to your liking. The smoked paprika adds a nice touch. The level of spiciness is determined by how much of the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce you add.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 0.9g; sodium 1027.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022