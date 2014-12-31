Loaded Baked Potato Skins

Loaded potato skins... This is one of our favorite appetizers. I use the thicker cut of bacon and men always devour them!

By Kimm

10 mins
1 hr 5 mins
1 hr 15 mins
4
8 potato skins
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Prick potatoes several times with a fork and place onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the oven.

  • When potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut them lengthwise and scoop out flesh to within 1/4 inch of skin. Reserve flesh for another use. Place skins back onto the baking sheet.

  • Combine olive oil, Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder, paprika, and pepper in a small bowl; brush over both sides of skins.

  • Return to the oven and bake until very crisp, about 10 minutes, turning skins halfway though.

  • Sprinkle skins with Cheddar cheese and bacon. Return to the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 2 more minutes.

  • Serve topped with sour cream and green onions.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of potato flesh. The actual amount of potato flesh consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
932 calories; protein 41.2g; carbohydrates 70.7g; fat 54.6g; cholesterol 120.7mg; sodium 1921.4mg. Full Nutrition
