Easy Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 295.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.9g 54 %
carbohydrates: 33g 11 %
dietary fiber: 6.9g 28 %
sugars: 9.2g
fat: 5.9g 9 %
saturated fat: 2.8g 14 %
cholesterol: 61.9mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 374.9IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 14.5mg 112 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 12.8mg 21 %
folate: 54mcg 14 %
calcium: 245.9mg 25 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 74.1mg 27 %
potassium: 948mg 27 %
sodium: 797.3mg 32 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 20 %
calories from fat: 53.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved