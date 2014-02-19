Easy Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Rating: Unrated

Chicken pot pie without the baking, in soup form. Serve with biscuits, cornbread, or even toast.

By FoodieJJ54

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk, water, mixed vegetables, chicken, potatoes, celery, onion, soup base, poultry seasoning, and pepper in a large soup pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer.

    Advertisement

  • Remove 1 cup liquid to a bowl; add cornstarch and mix until combined. Add cornstarch mixture back to the soup.

  • Simmer until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes, adding water if soup is too thick.

Cook's Note:

Mushrooms would also make a great addition to this soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 61.9mg; sodium 797.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022