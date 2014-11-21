Personal Chicken Pot Pies

This is a delicious recipe for personal chicken pot pies and is fun for the the whole family to make and to eat!

By Rebecca Van

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 individual pot pies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray.

  • Spray the counter lightly with nonstick spray. Flatten each unbaked biscuit into a 6- to 7-inch circle. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest.

  • Combine chicken, mixed vegetables, and condensed soup in a bowl; mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Remove plastic wrap from dough and press each circle into the bottom and up the sides of each muffin cup. Divide chicken mixture evenly between the dough cups. Sprinkle grated Cheddar over the tops.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, 15 to 18 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 22.8mg; sodium 526.8mg. Full Nutrition
