Personal Chicken Pot Pies
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 192.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.8g 20 %
carbohydrates: 17.6g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 2.4g
fat: 9.3g 14 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 17 %
cholesterol: 22.8mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 1167.4IU 23 %
niacin equivalents: 4.5mg 35 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 2.1mg 4 %
folate: 25.3mcg 6 %
calcium: 77.1mg 8 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 16.8mg 6 %
potassium: 142mg 4 %
sodium: 526.8mg 21 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 83.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.