Individual Chicken Pot Pies with Homemade Crust

This meal has a delicious biscuit crust, can be made with chicken or turkey.

By Tony Carriere

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 individual pot pies
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut margarine into flour in a medium bowl until it resembles coarse meal. Mix in just enough club soda to form a ball. Refrigerate dough for 3 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Assemble 4 oven-safe onion soup bowls.

  • Combine mixed vegetables, water, and leftover chicken in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Add cornstarch and chicken bouillon; cook and stir until mixture has thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Remove dough from the refrigerator and divide into 5 balls. Roll 4 of the balls on a lightly floured surface into circles that are large enough to cover the bottom and sides of the soup bowls. Roll out the last ball of dough. Cut out 4 circles, each slightly larger than the size of each bowl opening.

  • Press bottom crusts into each soup bowl and fill with about 1 1/2 cups filling on top. Top with smaller dough circles and press dough together to seal.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can use turkey in place of chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 76g; fat 8g; cholesterol 65.7mg; sodium 1585.4mg. Full Nutrition
