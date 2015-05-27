Cheesy Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas

Mexican comfort food! Warm tortillas with a delicious filling of rotisserie chicken, creamy poblano soup, sour cream, green chiles, cheese, and enchilada sauce, then baked until hot and bubbling. It's quick and easy to make too!

By RFalgout

prep:
35 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 enchiladas
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, and garlic; saute until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add both condensed soups, diced tomatoes, sour cream, green chile peppers, 1 tablespoon cilantro, cumin, and chili powder. Stir until well combined and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer 3/4 of the sauce to a bowl and mix in enchilada sauce. Spoon 1/3 of the sauce mixture into the bottom of a large baking pan.

  • Add chicken and 1/2 cup Mexican cheese to the remaining sauce in the skillet. Cook and stir until cheese has melted, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Fill each warmed tortilla with chicken mixture. Roll up and place seam-side down on the sauce in the baking pan. Pour remaining sauce over the rolled tortillas and top with remaining cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is bubbly, about 35 minutes.

  • Serve hot, garnished with green onions, tomatoes, and remaining cilantro.

Cook's Note:

Use Campbell's(R) condensed Creamy Poblano and Queso Soup instead of Cheddar if you can find it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
700 calories; protein 38.6g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 38.4g; cholesterol 120.7mg; sodium 1494.7mg. Full Nutrition
