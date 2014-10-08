Cheesy Roasted Garlic and Cauliflower Dip

This amazing dip combined sharp Cheddar cheese with oven-roasted garlic and cauliflower--try it at your next party.

By Jade Malynn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Coat cauliflower with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and spread out onto a baking sheet.

  • Chop tops off garlic cloves and place on a sheet of aluminum foil. Drizzle cloves with remaining olive oil and wrap foil to create a pouch; place on the baking sheet with the cauliflower.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, tossing cauliflower halfway through, until tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and allow cauliflower to cool slightly. Unwrap garlic cloves and discard foil. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine 1 cup Cheddar cheese and yogurt in a food processor; blend until smooth. Add cauliflower and squeeze garlic cloves in as well. Process, scraping down the sides as needed, until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a baking dish and top with remaining Cheddar.

  • Bake until top begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, garnish with green onions, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 23.2mg; sodium 140.7mg. Full Nutrition
