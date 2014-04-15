Creamy Hummus
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 119.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.5g 7 %
carbohydrates: 9.8g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.4g 10 %
sugars: 0.3g
fat: 8.1g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
vitamin a iu: 46.4IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 5mg 8 %
folate: 31.6mcg 8 %
calcium: 61.7mg 6 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 20.3mg 7 %
potassium: 111.4mg 3 %
sodium: 214.1mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 72.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved