Creamy Hummus

Here's how to make super creamy and smooth hummus at home! Pinching the skins off the chickpeas is tedious, but trust me--it creates the best consistency, and is totally worth it.

By jillhaap

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tahini and 1/3 cup lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor; blend into a paste, adding extra lemon juice, if needed, until no longer dry.

  • Pinch skins off chickpeas. Discard skins and add chickpeas to food processor with water, garlic, olive oil, paprika, and salt. Puree until smooth. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to a week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 8.1g; sodium 214.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Buckwheat Queen
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2021
Ok. This is really creamy. If you have kids, the pinching off the skins is an excellent job for them. But, definitely this method is worth the effort. As for taste, I thought there was too much lemon and garlic, but that is a personal thing. Read More
