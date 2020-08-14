Beet Hummus

I know beet hummus may not sound like it would taste very good. However, when I tried the hummus I couldn't taste the beet anymore and it had the most beautiful purply pink color. I could eat it with carrots and just enjoy it on a wrap or piece of toast. You seriously can't taste the beet and I can't stress this enough because I know this is what worries most people with these kinds of recipes. Beets are just packed with great nutritional benefits so I seriously recommend this recipe. Store in the refrigerator.

Directions

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a low boil. Add beet and cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Remove beet and allow to cool, or place in a bowl of cold water. Peel beet, cut into small pieces, and transfer to the bowl of a food processor.

  • Add tahini to beet pieces and blend until smooth. Add lemon juice, garlic, and some of the chickpeas; pulse until combined. Continue adding chickpeas in small amounts, blending after each addition. Stream olive oil in slowly, with the processor running, until hummus is smooth but still thick and spreadable. Add a bit of water if needed.

